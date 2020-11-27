Google Pixel 4a: Get this top-flight camera phone on a cut-price Black Friday deal

If you’re looking for a flagship-level camera for a reasonable price, look no further than the Google Pixel 4a, now discounted over at Argos.

The Pixel 4a is a rare beast as it twins a mostly mid-range spec list with an incredible top-level camera. If your top priority is taking photos – and you’re not too fussed about having a massive screen or a muscular processor – then this will do the job very nicely, netting you a saving of £30 in the process.

Deal: Google Pixel 4a for just £319 (was £349)

The Pixel 4a’s camera is simply phenomenal. You’ll capture stunning levels of detail in any situation, and it particularly excels at shooting in low-light, where even the most expensive phones can sometimes falter. This is the headline feature for this device. In a nutshell, nothing else comes close at this price.

We found the screen to be a nice, sharp OLED that was a pleasure to use, but note that at 5.8-inches it’s a bit smaller than most other phones on the market. In some ways that could be a good thing, especially if you have smaller hands and struggle find yourself battling with phablets constantly. But if you’re accustomed to large screens and enjoy watching TV shows on your phone, then this might not be the best match for you.

The performance does not match the same heights as flagships, but dealt with most tasks just fine and the software is simple and easy-to-use, with regular fast updates promised by Google.

Deal: Google Pixel 4a for just £319 (was £349)

If you’ve got a mid-range budget but want the best camera you can for your money, then there isn’t a better deal for you than this one. The Pixel 4a is a small phone that might not blow you away based on the spec sheet alone, but the camera is very special and worth every penny now it’s at its lowest-ever price.