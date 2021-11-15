Google will not launch the Pixelbook 2 in 2022

Google has officially confirmed that there will not be a Pixelbook laptop released in the year 2022, intensifying speculation about the future of this product line.

As reported by Trusted Reviews, a spokesperson for Google has confirmed that will definitely not be any additions to the Pixelbook line released in 2022. Chrys Tsolaki, Retail Partner Manager for Chromebooks at Google, said: “Next year [2022] there won’t be anything coming. In the future, I don’t know.”

The first Pixelbook made its début in 2017 as a premium Chromebook that boasted the high-end specifications usually missing from devices running on Chrome OS. Since then, the company has released a cheaper and more lightweight model called the Pixelbook Go, but there hasn’t yet been a successor to that first top-spec device.

Admittedly the Pixelbook was an unusual choice of product seeing as Chrome OS was specifically designed as an operating system that worked well with low-powered devices as a ‘lightweight’ alternative to Windows; offering ultrabook-grade hardware with this bare bones software was always likely to be a hard sell.

Nonetheless, you’ll note that Chrys Tsolaki did not rule out the possibility of a Pixelbook arriving in 2023 or later, so there’s still a chance that we’ll see another edition of the own-brand Chromebook. Rumours had previously been swirling that such a device would be released alongside the Google Pixel 6 earlier this year, but evidently these hopes have been dashed after this official denial.

There are also rumours that Google is working on adding a smartwatch supposedly named the Pixel Watch to its growing range of hardware, but once again we are yet to see any official recognition of the existence of this device, which would presumably run on the revamped Wear OS software that first appeared on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.