Google’s much-rumoured Pixel Watch could finally arrive in 2022

We’ve heard whisperings about this watch for months, but it seems like it could finally become a reality over the course of next year.

Google is renowned worldwide both for its software and for its Pixel series of smartphones, but we’ve been patiently waiting years for the brand to join the wearables market with its own-brand smartwatch. That wait could finally come to a successful conclusion next year.

According to a report from Insider, Google’s first smartwatch will launch in 2022. The device will not necessarily be named the Pixel Watch — at this stage of development it is referred to by the codename ‘Rohan’ — but it is predicted to be a showcase for Google’s Wear OS 3 software, previously seen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

We highly praised this new operating system, saying in our review that it “works very fluidly, apps are well-optimised for accessing on your wrist, and there’s a wide selection to choose from on the Google Play Store”. It’s currently unclear how much Samsung’s iteration of the software will differ from Google’s, but one thing is for sure – we’ll be relieved not to see the hit-and-miss Bixby smart assistant appearing on the Pixel Watch.

Apparently the wearable will also offer basic fitness tracking features such as heart rate monitoring and step-counting, though its primary focus is likely to be as an all-round smartwatch rather than a fitness tracker for sports enthusiasts.

Google has acquired other wearables companies in the recent past, including both Fossil and FitBit, but we’ve yet to see anything from the brand than can come close to rivalling the likes of the Apple Watch Series 6. Will this upcoming device change all that? I’ll guess you’ll just have to watch this space…