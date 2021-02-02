Gotta go fast! Netflix announces new 3D-animated Sonic series

A speeding hedgehog is on its way to your television, courtesy of Netflix. Here’s what we know so far about Sonic’s new series.

If your life has been sorely lacking a sound-barrier smashing hedgehog with a blue rinse hairdo, then fear no more; Sonic Prime is on its way to Netflix!

Yes, it's true! SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog will star in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainStudio and @ManOfActionEnt premiering on Netflix in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ydJto8c8i8 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 1, 2021

The new series will be 3D-animated and consists of 24 episodes depicting a “high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.” This sounds like an intriguing premise that could perhaps have been inspired by the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in which the titular hero meets alternative versions of himself from different dimensions.

The commissioning of this new series is likely to have been influenced by the success of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog film; a success that nobody saw coming after its first traumatising trailer, in which an unsettling version of Sonic grinned to reveal his human teeth and set the internet ablaze with mocking memes.

After an arduous redesign that saw a cutesier Sonic leave his human traits in the uncanny valley where they belonged, the film went on to become the most successful video game movie ever at the box office and one of the year’s top performers overall. So it just goes to show that if people don’t like you at first, all you have to do is completely change your appearance to be accepted and loved by wider society.

The new TV series will surely look to build on the successful screen adaptation of the much-loved SEGA character (although it seems unlikely that both adaptations will take place in the same “universe”), and we’re looking forward to seeing the spiny speedster and his friend Tails get the better of the evil Doctor Eggman time and time again.