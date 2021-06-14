Guardians of the Galaxy game announced — and it will be nothing like that Avengers atrocity

Guardians of the Galaxy will be launched as a single-player game, and its clear from the outset that it will be far different from the ill-fated Avengers adaptation.

The Guardians of the Galaxy will shortly become stars of their own video game, but the publisher is very determined to let you know that this will be nothing like another recently-released video game starring Marvel heroes. Just take a look at the announcement post on Twitter, which is a thinly-veiled line-by-line takedown of the 2020 flop Marvel’s Avengers:

#GOTGGame is

🎮 single-player

🎭 story-driven

🤘 third-person

💥 action-adventure

🌌 original Guardians universe



Let's. Flarkin'. Go. pic.twitter.com/ZOi2mK5Lhh — Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (@GOTGTheGame) June 13, 2021

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reigns supreme both at the box office and on the small screen right now thanks to the efforts of Disney Plus, so you’d have thought that making a video game from the franchise would effectively be a licence to print money.

However, Marvel’s Avengers received a lot of criticism for its underwhelming single-player campaign, multiple in-game microtransactions, and grindingly predictable gameplay. It’s no wonder that the studio wishes to allay fans’ fears over a similar disaster, so let’s hope that lessons really have been learned.

The debut trailer gave us a taste of what to expect from the finished product, inevitably set to the strains of an 80s hit (fittingly Bonnie Tyler’s Holding Out For A Hero). Like the aforementioned Avengers game, character likenesses have not been secured for the move stars so you’ll have to adjust to their new appearances, but the striking visuals and back-and-forth banter ought to please fans of the movies.

From what we’ve seen so far, gameplay looks engaging — although there were problems with glitches during a demonstration — and above all, the sharp focus on plot and characters in a single-player story should be a welcome Avengers antidote.

Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, and will available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.