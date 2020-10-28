Harley Davidson’s first e-bike unveiled – yes, you read that right

Known as the Godfather of motorbike culture around the world, Harley Davidson is bucking its gas guzzling roots by unveiling a brand new (and highly swish) electric bike known as the Serial 1.

As of yet, there are no specs to peruse but we do know that the bike is scheduled for release in March 2021. Harley Davidson’s also released a trailer designed to whet our appetite for what might be the tastiest looking e-bike we’ve ever seen.

Of course, to prove that Harley Davidson hasn’t completed forgotten about its roots, the e-bike’s name is derived from the very first Harley Davidson prototype: Serial Number 1. It’s a great bit of nostalgia but it also signals a fresh start for the company’s dedicated e-bike offshoot, Serial 1 Cycle.

Speaking to The Verge, Aaron Frank, Serial 1’s Brand Manager detailed: “Great steps are being taken to make the bikes as easy and intuitive to operate as possible, which includes key features like a mid-mounted motor with integrated battery, integrated lighting and internal brake lines and wiring.”

Keeping things simple does seem to be the key priority here, as the Serial 1 is probably the most non-fuss e-bike we’ve ever seen. Featuring an elegant black frame that houses an old-style leather seat while two striking white tyres flank the Serial 1, and with no battery in sight, there’s something undeniably retro about the bike despite its modern implications.

Given that the Harley Davidson branding can still be found on the side of the Serial 1, I think this e-bike will be a great substitute to the real deal, particularly for any American Chopper fans going through a midlife crisis.

If even the act of reading about an e-bike has you worried that your motorhead credentials will be called into question, feel free to sniff out our coverage of the world's fastest production car to date.