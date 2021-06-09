Harrison Ford is busy filming Indiana Jones 5, but do we need this sequel?

Indiana Jones is set to crack the famous whip once more in a fifth installment of the movie series, but is it really necessary?

Harrison Ford has once again donned the fedora and picked up the whip of his most famous and beloved character, none other than Indiana Jones, as filming has begun on a fifth entry in the long-running franchise.

As you can see from the sneak peek below, he’s changed quite a bit since he appeared on screen as the dashing hero in Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981 (yes, over forty years ago), but even in the much-maligned fourth film Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) it seemed pretty evident that the poor guy was creaking at the joints.

Exclusive Photo that we got right now!

Harrison Ford sighted on Set of Indiana Jones 5 pic.twitter.com/jVzTB25XIw — IJ Adventure Outpost (@IndianaJones_ch) June 7, 2021

Now aged 78, and his joints once again creaking, even if just under the weight of the chest of money he’s been paid to make this picture, Harrison Ford has returned alongside Mads Mikkelsen and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for another chapter in the saga of the adventurous archaeologist. Significantly though, a major name associated with the franchise will not return; James Mangold will take over directing duties from Steven Spielberg.

The last outing was set in the Cold War, with Indy battling the Soviets rather than the Nazis, but footage seen on set suggests we’re in store for a trip back to the past, judging from the Third Reich regalia on this train:

9F look particularly menacing in its guise for the up and coming new Indiana Jones film pic.twitter.com/3YESEI2oDt — Martin Etherton (@martin_etherton) June 7, 2021

Flashbacks would certainly be one way to get around potential pitfalls of starring an older man in the title role of a swashbuckling adventure, as Shia Laboeuf will not reprise his role as Dr Jones’ son and potential successor Mutt.

Despite Ford’s advancing years, would you still like to see a new chapter in Indiana Jones’ journals be brought to life on the silver screen again? Or do you think it’s time he hung up his whip and stuck to teaching full-time? Let us know what you think in the poll below.