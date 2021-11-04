Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be shut down in early 2022

The fantasy game based on the popular Harry Potter series will no longer be supported after 31 January 2022, its creator has announced.

Niantic, the studio behind Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, has announced that the latter of these games will close on 31 January 2022, and will no longer be available on either the Play Store on Android or Apple’s App Store from 6 December 2021.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will officially close on January 31, 2022 and will be removed from app stores on December 6, 2021. Join us to put an end to the Calamity. More details here: https://t.co/WQwWkgepVv pic.twitter.com/Su2odByNcd — Harry Potter: Wizards Unite (@HPWizardsUnite) November 2, 2021

Wizards Unite is an augmented reality mobile game that was launched in the wake of Pokémon Go’s enormous success, but its withdrawal indicates that it failed to recapture the same magic that made the former such a phenomenon.

The premise of the game based on the popular series of children’s books and movies was that you could choose your Hogwarts school house, become an auror or magizoologist, and then do battle against the magical beasts found in different real-life geographic locations.

Although some players are bound to be very disappointed by news of its closure, the one silver lining is that Niantic will stage plenty of events in November, December, and January (including a Voldemort Lethal Adversaries Event and a Deathly Hallows Brilliant Event) to thank the loyal userbase of the game before it finally shuts down.

The next project for Niantic will be Pikmin Bloom, another augmented reality game that will focus around growing and maintaining a beautiful garden of cute plant-animal hybrid creatures. Though this franchise lacks the pop culture cachet of either Pokémon or Harry Potter, the developers will surely be hoping that this game succeeds where the latter seems to have failed.