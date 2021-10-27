Here are five things you need to know about the new Range Rover

The new Range Rover has just launched, once again promising to combine powerful 4×4 performance with all the luxury trimmings. Here’s what you need to know about the latest model.

On 26 October, Land Rover announced the new version of the Range Rover, claiming this newest high-end off-roader to be “the most desirable ever created”. Let’s take a look into the five reasons why that could be the case…

Electric options

There are currently three available powertrains for the new Range Rover, including a ‘mild hybrid’, a V8 petrol engine, and most notably a plug-in hybrid model that will be available from “early 2022”. This will run on a 3.0-litre 6 cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with 105kW motor, and on electricity alone you can expect 50 miles of “expected real-world range.” By 2024, a fully electric Range Rover will be available for the first time.

The lap of luxury

Range Rovers might be capable of negotiating tricky terrain, but that doesn’t mean that the people on the inside have to feel like they’re on an expedition themselves. Far from it. This new model offers ‘hot stone’ massage seats, power-assisted doors, and leather cushions.

Integrated technology

The cabin’s not just loaded with creature comforts; there’s also plenty of tech crammed in there to make your life easier when you’re on the road. The Pivi Pro infotainment system centres around a 13.1-inch floating touchscreen display that’s compatible with iOS and Android devices, and offers automatically updated maps with live traffic information for ease of navigation.

There are also two 11.4″ screens for rear seat entertainment in case your passengers get fed up of playing I Spy on long journeys. However many people are taking up the back seats, they won’t get in the driver’s way; the rearview mirror gives an unobstructed view of the road behind thanks to a camera mounted in the aerial.

Uncompromised capabilities

Enough of how it looks and the special features; how does it handle when you’re on the road, or roughing it up off-road for that matter?

If you’re planning to put this to work, it should deliver the goods; capable of towing 3,500kg and wading in depths of 90cm, this Range Rover can get the bit between its teeth.

All-wheel steering is supposed the make this “the most manoeuvrable Range Rover ever”, while electronic air suspension not only should ensure a comfortable ride but also allows you to raise and lower the vehicle when you’re loading it up for example.

…and the price to prove it

Ranger Rovers don’t come cheap, and that’s kind of the point for a luxury marque such as this one; the starting price is £94,400.