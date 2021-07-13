Here’s our first look at the new live-action Little Mermaid

The first official image has emerged from Disney’s new version of The Little Mermaid, showing Halle Bailey in the title role.

The young actress and singer Halle Bailey (not to be confused with the similarly-named Catwoman star Ms Berry) has posted an Instagram photo of herself on the beach from the film shoot of The Little Mermaid.

Fans will be delighted to see that from the evidence so far she is indeed both little and dressed as a mermaid, thus fulfilling the two key requirements of the role.

In the rambling accompanying message to the photo, Bailey thanks the cast and crew who worked with her on the project, while also seeming to drop a real-life spoiler about the passage of time in the imminent future: “i cannot wait for time to speed up so you all can watch this film because it was made with so much love”. We’ll see whether or not the amazing power of love really will hurry Father Time along his way, but for now there is no official release date set for the film, the shooting of which was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alongside Bailey, the film will also feature Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Daveed Diggs as sidekicks Sebastian, Scuttle, and Flounder, respectively, while Melissa McCarthy will be the villain Ursula and Jonah Hauer-King will take on the role of the romantic lead, Prince Eric. Meanwhile, over-qualified Javier Bardem will play the part of patriarch King Triton, and over-exposed Lin-Manuel Miranda will regrettably write original music for the movie, though thankfully he’ll be absent from the screen this time around.

Much like the recent release Cruella, another uninspired reimagining of a classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is likely to be available to watch both in the cinema and on Disney Plus upon release.