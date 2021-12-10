Here’s our top pick of five upcoming video games shown at the The Games Awards 2021

The Games Awards 2021 saw the announcement of many new video games, along with a closer look at some that had been announced in advance. Here’s our list of what to look out for.

If you can’t wait to see the next big thing in video games, then fortunately the avalanche of previews from The Game Awards 2021 has certainly got you covered. Here are our top picks out of the announcements…

Star Wars Eclipse

This intriguing game is set during the ‘High Republic’ era of Star Wars, long before the films are supposed to take place in the fantasy chronology; that means that the awesome Jedi Order was at the height of its powers. You’re likely to be able to play different characters with different abilities as you make your way through this original story from the universe than fans know and love so well.

The Matrix Awakens

From one venerable science fiction franchise to another, this ‘Unreal Engine 5 Experience’ (technically not a game if we’re splitting hairs) look like a truly incredible immersive take on the unforgettable world of The Matrix. The graphics look unbelievably good from the real-time footage, and so we can’t wait to take the red pill and dive right in.

Alan Wake 2

Over a decade since the first installment, and Alan Wake is finally back for another mystery, though this time the game will be a pure survival horror scenario. It looks amazing from the brief trailer above, but you’ll have to wait until 2023 to get your hands on it.

Wonder Woman

The Amazonian heroine won lots of fans with her eponymous film of 2017, and now a video game will give you the chance to pick up her famous lasso. We have very few details on the actual gameplay just yet, but we do know that it will be developed by Monolith Productions, the team behind Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

Elden Ring

This lengthy trailer finally gives us a good look at the story for Elden Ring, rather than just the admittedly jaw-dropping gameplay footage. If you’re a fantasy fan then this could be just the ticket for you when it launches on 25 February, 2022.

Out of the five titles above, which one are you most looking forward to playing? Let us know in the poll below: