Holy !@?*, Batman! Caped Crusader will drop an F-bomb in Justice League: Snyder Cut

The Dark Knight is set to get even darker thanks to Zack Snyder’s reimagining of his superhero crossover movie, with an expected R-rating on the way.

After watching the first cut of the critically-panned Justice League movie, DC fans might have wanted to wash their eyes with bleach; but after Zack Snyder’s new Justice League movie is screened, one of their heroes should wash his mouth out with soap. That’s because Batman, the orphaned gothic vigilante usually known for his sunny disposition, will apparently use the F-word in the Justice League: Director’s Cut movie that will come out in 2021.

What ever next? Superman flushing Green Lantern’s head down the toilet? Wonder Woman giving the Flash a wedgie? Evidently you either die a hero, or live long enough to see overbearing mothers frantically covering their innocent children’s ears whenever you enter a room.

For those of you wondering why we’re soon going to see a revival of a four-year-old film that wasn’t any good the first time… well, it’s a long story.

2017’s Justice League movie was the most cringeworthy thing that Ben Affleck has been in since he starred in Gigli, and it prompted a campaign among hardcore fans for a re-edited version of the film under the rallying cry “Release the Snyder Cut!” Warner Bros eventually gave in to the pressure, and our reward is to be treated to a four-hour version complete with new footage that will be closer to the director’s original vision, at a reported cost of $70 million.

Like the studio’s entire line-up of movies next year, it’s set to be released simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming service HBO Max in the United States.

Read more: How will UK viewers be able to watch the Warner Bros movies released on HBO Max?

Snyder estimates that his new film will be given an R-rating by the MPAA, not just because of the caped crusader’s cursing, but also because “Cyborg is not too happy with what’s going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both.”

The director of Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, evidently keen to go to some lengths to prove his credentials as a big strong grown-up, has previously said in comments about Batman Begins, “[Batman] gets to go to a Tibetan monastery and be trained by ninjas. Okay? I want to do that. But he doesn’t, like, get raped in prison. That could happen in my movie. If you want to talk about dark, that’s how that would go.”

With such a sensitive, philosophical insight into the nature of character development, it’s a surprise that the movie wasn’t a hit the first time round, at least among the most discerning crowd of critics. But Snyder will soon have the chance to win them over with hard-hitting four-letter dialogue over the course of four hours when his reimagined Justice League debuts.

Are you looking forward to watching Justice League: Director’s Cut? Or could your response to its release be summarised by the expletive Batman is set to utter for the first time on screen? Tell us what you think in the poll below.