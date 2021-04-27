House of the Dragon: HBO confirms that the Game of Thrones prequel is officially in production

Fantasy fans, rejoice! The prequel series to Game of Thrones is officially in development according to HBO, and they’ve provided a sneak peek behind the scenes.

You certainly weren’t the only person to be disappointed in the Game of Thrones finale. You weren’t even the only person to sign the petition asking it to be re-filmed. And you weren’t the only person to camp outside the home of George R.R. Martin, yelling at him that he should have finished the book series rather than leaving the ending to David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (well, actually, maybe you were…)

But forget all those painful memories now, because there’s a new series set in Westeros that could capture your imagination all over again.

Fire will reign 🔥#HouseoftheDragon is officially in production. Follow @HouseofDragon for all updates. pic.twitter.com/lc3dhIcm5u — 🔥 Game of Thrones 🔥 (@GameOfThrones) April 26, 2021

The new series House of the Dragon has entered production, according to the above tweet from HBO, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Scheduled to air in 2022, and consisting of ten episodes, the series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will concern itself with the fate of the House of Targaryen. Based on the novel Fire & Blood by George R.R. Martin, we can once again expect to be enthralled by conniving and killing on a scale that only he could imagine.

Along with the above tweet showing actors at the read-through, HBO also announced the (predominately British) lead actors for the series, including some household names.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/7TLn4cSru5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

The most celebrated new cast member is surely Matt Smith, who has won acclaim for his performances in Doctor Who and The Crown. He will take the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen, a warrior and dragonrider.

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/ZtS8zpkfS1 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

Joining him will be Paddy Considine, the experienced star of independent films, who will play the presumed lead role of King Viserys Targaryen I, the ruler of Westeros.

Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower.

The @HBO original series #HouseoftheDragon is officially in production and coming to @HBOMax in 2022. pic.twitter.com/FOUBieuhE5 — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) April 26, 2021

The wife of King Viserys, Alicent Hightower, will be played by Olivia Cooke, who has previously starred in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One and the Oscar-nominated music drama Sound of Metal.

Not only are we very excited to see how this new drama takes shape, but the good news for fantasy fans is that there are even more series on the way. HBO has commissioned Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, which tells the story of a knight and his squire approximately 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones, while Amazon has also joined the fantasy fray with its expensive adaptation of Tolkien tale The Lord of the Rings.