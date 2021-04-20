How much?! If you want the full new iPad Pro experience, it will cost you dearly

Apple has announced a new revamped and updated iPad Pro line that looks better than ever. But how much money will it cost if you want all the trimmings?

What’s Apple more renowned for than fantastic tech products? Well, eye-watering prices of course. With the launch of the new iPad Pro line we’ve got a bit of both. On the one hand it looks like a fantastic tablet computer that will not only be class-leading but potentially revolutionary, blurring the lines between desktop and mobile computing as never before. But, it also costs an arm and a leg if you want the full experience (that is, top specs with the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard).

Read More: Apple Spring Loaded: All the news from the big event

If you were blown away by the big reveal at Apple’s Spring Loaded event, where the iPad Pro was unveiled as being better than ever before, you might have considered buying one for yourself. But how much would that set you back?

The iPad Pro 12.9-inch, with 2TB of storage and cellular connectivity, costs $2,339 alone (~£1,680)

The second-generation Apple Pencil, useful for precision sketching, costs $129 (~£92)

The new Magic Keyboard (now available in white), which facilitates text input and truly completes the tablet-to-desktop conversion and costs $349 (~£250)

So, all in all, you’ll be paying $2,817 (or approximately £2,020) for all the gear to get the most out of your new iPad Pro

Now that’s a steep sum for anyone looking to buy a new tablet. But what do you get for your money?

First of all, the headline upgrade to the iPad Pro is its adoption of the M1 chip, the same powerful piece of silicon that is powering the new iMac. At the launch event, Apple described it as “the fastest device of its kind, and it’s not even close”, and they were right. It just blows competition out of the water, so you’ll be able to perform tasks with this machine that no other tablet would be capable of.

On top of that, the 12.9-inch version boasts a groundbreaking mini LED display that offers greater contrast than OLED screens plus more efficient lighting, along with the 120Hz refresh rate, Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR), and support for the wide P3 colour gamut.

The 2TB storage doubles anything previously seen on an iPad, and it’s the first-ever to boast 5G connectivity.

Yes, the iPad Pro 2021 will cost a lot of money; few people could part with nearly $3000 without feeling the sting. But it also looks to deliver the greatest tablet performance ever seen, and by some distance. This might just be a case of getting exactly what you pay for.

Do you think that the new iPad is worth its premium price, or is it another Apple rip-off? Let us know in the poll below: