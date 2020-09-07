A brand new Bill and Ted adventure? Excellent! It’s been 29 years since we last saw the hapless duo, but they’re back for one more flick in Bill and Ted Face the Music. For all you need to know, including where to watch the film and when the movie comes out, just keep scrolling down.

After nearly 30 years since the release of Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, I think it’s fair to say that most of us had assumed we’d seen the last of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter’s titular knuckleheads, but here we are. In 2020, almost anything can happen.

So let’s strap in for one more time travelling adventure with some familiar faces (Death’s looking surprisingly good these days), as Bill and Ted search for the song that will finally unite the world. Most excellent!

Bill and Ted Face the Music Release date – When is Bill and Ted 3 coming out?

If you’ve been keeping up with the production news, then you’ll know that the release date for Bill and Ted Face the Music has shifted around several times. Well, we finally have a solid release date with Bill and Ted Face the Music releasing on September 23rd in the UK.

How to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music – Where can I stream Bill and Ted 3?

Unlike the situation in the US, Bill and Ted Face the Music will only be coming to cinemas in the UK.

Due to the popularity of video on demand in 2020, there’s still a chance that you could catch Bill and Ted’s latest adventure from home, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Trailer – New trailer featuring Samantha Weaving and Bridget Lundy-Paine

The second trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music is now out in the wild, and it features one major plot point: daughters! That’s right, at some point between Bogus Adventure and Face the Music, Bill and Ted have become a pair of dads.

From what we can see in the trailer however, the apples haven’t fallen too far from the tree as the two daughters seem to enjoy rocking out and travelling through space and time as much as their dads do.