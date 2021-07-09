How to watch Black Widow online – stream Scarlett Johansson’s MCU flick

After numerous delays and what feels like an eternity, Black Widow has finally arrived, and we’ve got all the info you need to know to enjoy the latest MCU film from the comfort of your own home.

Ever since her introduction in Iron Man 2, Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff has become an MCU fan-favourite avenger, and the character’s finally being given her due with a standalone film. Of course, some of you may be wondering how a standalone Black Widow film can even happen as (SPOILER WARNING) Black Widow dies in Avengers: Endgame.

In spite of her on-screen demise, a standalone film for Black Widow is able to take place because it’s set in the past, specifically between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. The movie will give us a never before seen look into what happened to Black Widow during the time that she was on the run from the authorities, whilst also serving as the official starting point for Phase 4 of the MCU. Are you ready to dive back into some super-hero action? Here’s all you need to know about how to watch Black Widow at home.

Where to watch Black Widow online

As you can probably imagine, given that Marvel has been owned by the House of Mouse for some years now, Black Widow is available to stream exclusively via Disney Plus.

Black Widow is the first MCU film to be made available both in cinemas and for on-demand streaming, giving you the chance to enjoy the film from home if you don’t fancy making the trip into the great outdoors.

Sign up: Disney Plus from just £7.99 a month

How much does it cost to stream Black Widow

Unfortunately, access to Black Widow isn’t included as part of the standard Disney Plus subscription. Because the film is being released under the ‘Premier Access’ label, this means that fans will have to pay up some extra cash to enjoy the film at home during the same period that it’s available to watch in cinemas.

It costs £19.99 to stream Black Widow on Disney Plus, but once you’ve paid the toll and unlocked Premier Access, you can watch the film as many times as you like.

How long is Black Widow?

Longer than the average Marvel movie (but certainly not as long as the behemoth that is Avengers: Endgame), Black Widow has a runtime of 134 minutes.