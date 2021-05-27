How to watch the Friends: The Reunion in the UK

So no-one told you how to watch the long-awaited Friends reunion episode? Here’s where you can catch it if you’re living in the UK.

Seventeen years since the hit sitcom came to a close, Friends is back with a special reunion episode that features the original cast members and a host of celebrity guests. If you’re a fan, you won’t want to miss out on this one-off spectacle.

Friends: The Reunion will premiere on May 27, and if you’re living in the UK here’s how you can watch it on its air date:

The episode will be available on demand, via both NOW (formerly known as Now TV) and Sky on demand, starting from 8am

It will then be broadcast on Sky One at 8pm

From the promotional material that’s already been released, it seems that the reunion will not be a traditional episode at all, but rather a reflection on how the series changed the lives of actors and fans alike, re-enactments of favourite scenes, and, at long last, a final reckoning as to whether Ross and Rachel really were “on a break!”

While the six titular friends reminisce fondly together, appearances will also be made by a long list of minor characters, ranging from the ones you can’t forget (Chandler’s irritating ex-girlfriend Janice) to the ones you can’t remember (Joey’s “hand twin”, anyone?)

Additionally, a host of celebrities who never had anything to do with the series will also take some of the limelight — and this is a very wacky, eclectic group indeed. David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Malala Yousafzai, Cara Delevingne, and K-Pop band BTS are among the invitees for the event, which will be hosted by James Corden. No, me neither.

While it’s unlikely to catch the same magic that made the original such a roaring success that has continued in popularity right up to the present day, it’s still likely to go down well among the die-hard fans who just can’t get enough of the six socialites.