If you have an iPhone 6 or older, you need to download this update

While these Apple devices might miss out on the big iOS 15 upgrade, there’s still some important software that you’ll want to install.

Apple only recently unveiled its very latest mobile operating system, iOS 15, which has very impressive backwards compatibility that puts its rivals to shame, reaching right back to the iPhone 6S from 2015. However, it was inevitable that some devices would miss the cut-off point, and that is the case with the iPhone 6 and all previous smartphones in the series.

Even if you do have one of these dated devices in your possession, you’ll be pleased to know that Apple hasn’t completely forgotten you; an update is also heading in your direction.

Related: WWDC 2021 — All the news from the Apple event

The following Apple devices will all be eligible for a security patch included in iOS 12.5.4, which could protect vulnerabilities from dangerous threats:

iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPod Touch 6th generation

iPad Air

iPad Mini 2

iPad Mini 3

To access the new software, simply open the Settings app on your device, select ‘General’, and then tap ‘Software Update’. The option for the patch should pop up there but if not, just be patient and try again the next day as roll-out can sometimes be a staggered rather than instantaneous rollout.

See Also: Faced with iOS 15 and Huawei’s comeback, Google needs to up its game

This update won’t pack any groundbreaking software changes, as those are all reserved for current devices from the iPhone 6S up to the iPhone 12 Pro. Among the updates that iOS 15 packs in for these products are improvements to FaceTime, more detailed notifications settings, a neat feature called Live Text which can detect written or typed words in images, and makeovers for the Weather and Maps apps.