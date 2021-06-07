WWDC 2021: All you need to know before the Apple event

Apple’s big software event of the year is almost upon us, so here are the new goodies you can expect to be unveiled on the night.

WWDC is an Apple event that takes place every year, and mainly functions as a showcase for new software developments — though there’s always the chance that shiny new hardware will be unveiled too. Just like last year, this one will be held virtually; it kicks off on June 7 at 10am PDT (that’s 6pm in the UK), and it will last until June 11.

You can follow the live event as it happens, via the video link below:

There haven’t been official pre-announcements made before the event gets underway, but it’s a very safe bet that we will see the latest version of Apple’s operating systems, including iOS 15 and iPad OS 15.

According to MacRumors, all sorts of new tricks could be arriving to your devices courtesy of this update, including advanced notifications settings, iMessage upgrades, privacy enhancements, and a food tracking feature. There’s nothing expected here that will completely revolutionise your life, but plenty of incremental upgrades that should make everyday living just that little bit easier.

Aside from that, there is still strong speculation around new products that could also be shown off at the event, including potentially a new MacBook Pro., according to insider Jon Prosser:

i can confirm macbook pro is coming https://t.co/p2Hzh5TVSm — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 24, 2021

While not all sources seem to be confident of this launch, there’s still widespread speculation that we could see an upgrade to the M1 silicon chip that now powers Apple’s computers.

Stay tuned this evening to see the latest and greatest new stuff from Apple, as this page will be continuously updated with all the big announcements as they come in.