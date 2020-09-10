We’ve been waiting a while for Apple to get its finger out and kick things off with its big launches of 2020 but we now finally know when we’ll see some new devices. Here’s what you can expect and we also want to hear what you are most excited for.

There had been a ton of rumours, particularly from exuberant leaker Jon Prosser, pointing towards an Apple Watch and iPad announcement this past week but cooler heads prevailed and we actually just saw the announcement of ‘#AppleEvent’:

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

As you can see above, this had been touted by knee-deep-in-Apple journalist Mark Gurman and, while there was some early excitement that it could be the big iPhone 12 launch event, it looks like it’s focused on the new iPad Air 4.

There’s still hope for some extra goodies though and Tim Cook may just have a cheeky “one more thing” in store. We’ll have to wait until September 15 to find out.

For now, we are mostly just expecting to see the Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 next week. The next Watch is looking pretty exciting, with the Apple Watch 5 already being one of the best wearables out there.

The big feature that the Watch 6 is expected to add is a new blood oxygen detection feature (via 9to5Mac) while other interesting changes like a MicroLED display and Touch ID sensor have also been rumoured (via PatentlyApple). However, we’d take those last two with a pinch of salt.

While the event is being promoted in a very Watch-centric way, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the iPad Air 4. iPad Air 4 is looking like it will be a huge upgrade for the line, getting some brilliant features from iPad Pro and some new and debuting ones for Apple tablets. The eye-catching features are slimmed down iPad Pro bezels and the potential introduction of a power button with integrated Touch ID (via DuanRui).

That’s it for the stuff we are expecting to see but, when it comes to the long shots, we are hoping we might get a tease of the iPhone 12 come September 15 and are crossing all of our pinkies that the first Apple Silicon MacBook could be the “one more thing” that’s shown. However, it does seem like Apple has plenty planned for after this first event, including a full-fat iPhone reveal, so there’s obviously lots more to come.

Until September 15 and Apple events beyond, we’ll just have to dream of what’s in store. In the meantime, take a look below and vote for the Apple product you are most excited to see launch this year: