iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of 27W fast-charging, despite this feature not being advertised

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has been hiding an ability that sets it apart from other devices in the range, researchers have discovered.

It’s rather unlike Apple to be modest about its own achievements, but that seems to be exactly the case when it comes to the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s charging capabilities. Though no mention has been made of this by the manufacturer itself, it has been revealed that Apple’s top-spec new mobile is capable of 27W fast-charging.

Related: Vote for the best iPhone here

The tests conducted by ChargerLAB, and shown in the above video, revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro Max can reach this peak power of charging when plugged into a 30W adapter, although it cannot sustain this level during the entire process. By comparison, its predecessor (the iPhone 12 Pro Max) was capable of just 21W or 22W under the same circumstances.

However, there is a proviso to note about this newly-uncovered spec: firstly, Apple doesn’t include a charger in the box with its new iPhones, so you’ll have to find a separate 30W charger to achieve these speeds. What’s more, this charging speed still pales in comparison to Android-based competitors such as the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which can go from 0% to 100% in just 40 minutes thanks to its enviable SuperVOOC tech.

The iPhone 13 series went on sale on September 24, 2021 and boasted several modest improvements over the iPhone 12 range, including a reduced in-screen notch, an upgraded chipset, and tweaks to that all-important camera system. You can see Recombu’s Max Parker unboxing the two Pro devices in the video above — and the full reviews will soon be available on the website, so watch this space.