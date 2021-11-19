It looks like the Google Pixel Fold may be delayed or even ditched

It seems as though Google’s first foldable smartphone may not actually be on its way after all, following supply chain rumours.

Google had been expected to join the ranks of those few manufacturers, including Samsung and Huawei, to have launched smartphones with foldable screens, often seen as the future of the format. However, new information suggests that this won’t be the case any time soon, if at all.

Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the supposed Google Pixel Fold will not arrive on our shelves in 2021 or in the first half of the following year. The reason is apparently that Google doesn’t believe that such a device would be competitive enough against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

While Google’s device was set to boast an LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it is reported by the same source that it could not have offered an under-screen camera or even a sensor of the same calibre as the Google Pixel 6.

The biggest clue yet that Google was all set on joining the foldable phase what its launch of the Android 12L operating system, which is optimised for just such a device. That gives us some hope that we’ll see the Pixel Fold emerge eventually, but there’s still no acknowledgement of when it could arrive in stores. Likewise, rumours have long circulated about a possible Pixel Watch wearable, but it is also yet to materialise.