Jamie Lee Curtis gives us our first look at the Borderlands movie

We’ve got our first sneak peek of the film version of Borderlands, thanks to a behind the scenes shot taken by one of its stars, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Fans have seen their first glimpse of the film version of Borderlands, based on the sci-fi video game series, thanks to a leak from one of its stars. Jamie Lee Curtis dropped the intriguing silhouette of her co-star Cate Blanchett in the role of Lilith, who JLC describes as “our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude”.

Welcome to BORDERLANDS & a secret BTS shot I took of Lilith, our legendary heroine, psycho blasting, vault hunting vixen with a bad attitude.#cateblanchett

From the brilliant minds of @borderlandsfilm @therealeliroth@gearbox @picturestart @Lionsgate

Arad Productions pic.twitter.com/R193HTGBZj — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) June 1, 2021

Though the picture itself tells us fairly little about the film, aside from showing only the briefest outline of the main character’s costume and hair, it’s undoubtedly a striking image that will entice fans of the video games.

Production company Lionsgate has given the following summary of the film, which we expect to be just as anarchic as the video game series:

Lilith, an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas. Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland, a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis, the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap, a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.

The movie is being directed by horror aficionado Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel), and will also star comedic actors Kevin Hart and Jack Black.