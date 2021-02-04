Jeff Bezos steps down, but what should the Amazon billionaire do next?

Jeff Bezos has stepped down as Amazon CEO, but with all those billions of dollars burning a hole in his silk-lined pockets, what will he do next?

After founding Amazon as an online bookstore from his garage and growing it to become one of the biggest global brands there is, Jeff Bezos has decided to step down as CEO. But with a net worth of almost $200 billion, the 57-year old plutocrat’s “retirement” plans are likely to be a little more ambitious than just doing the odd crossword and spending more time with his family.

What would you do with all that money? And more importantly, what should Mr Bezos do with it, now that he’s at a loose end? Vote here on our interactive list for the best use of his billions…