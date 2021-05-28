Joker 2 is in the works, but is a sequel really necessary?

A follow-up to the smash-hit starring Joaquin Phoenix is on the way, and the director of the first installment will return to work on the script.

Joker (2019) was a comic book film that not only reigned over the box office, making over $1 billion on a reported $70 million budget, but achieved what many of its peers have consistently missed out on; critical acclaim. Joaquin Phoenix bagged the Oscar for Best Actor, the film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards in total and it even won the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival.

Unsurprisingly, a sequel was always going to be on the studio’s mind after that reception, whether the story needed one or not.

Fortunately for fans of the first, its director Todd Philips has been confirmed as signing onto the new project (by the Hollywood Reporter) as a co-writer. Aside from that, very little is known about the new project. Will the traditionally sequel-averse Phoenix reprise his most celebrated role? Will the clown prince of crime’s arch-nemesis Batman make an appearance? These questions all remain unanswered at this point.

Despite lacking these details, the news of a second installment still got chins wagging al over social media, with some moviegoers excited to see the next chapter of the story — and many others highly sceptical of the idea.

Me tweeting we don’t need a Joker 2 movie knowing full well I’ll go see it. pic.twitter.com/1AdDUbZD2j — BroadStBoss (@BroadStBoss) May 27, 2021

Many critics noted that a sequel wasn’t really necessary after the self-contained events of the first film — not that that would stand in the way of its success, of course.

Will I be able to follow Joker 2 if I didn't see Joker 1 & also if I don't see Joker 2? — Caissie (@Caissie) May 28, 2021

Others seemed to hate the idea of the first film anyway, so logged into social media and tweeted to their thousands of followers about how little they cared.

Joker 2 *must* be an adaptation of this story pic.twitter.com/1hkxQnWnxt — 'Weird Alex' Pareene (@pareene) May 28, 2021

There was plenty of speculation about what the sequel would be about, with this fan unearthing a bizarre panel from a vintage comic and positing it as inspiration.

Dismayed to hear that Joker 2 is in the very early stages of planning, but on the other hand I’m excited to discover what Martin Scorsese films Todd Phillips has been watching recently. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewitt) May 28, 2021

And others poked fun at the clear inspiration Todd Phillips derived from Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy in making the first. But would a sequel set in Gotham’s underworld, and paying homage to Mean Streets or Goodfellas, really be such a bad thing?

Let us know in the poll below whether you’re looking forward to seeing Joker 2, or if you’d rather be in the audience for one of Arthur Fleck’s stand-up comedy routines than see it.