Just in time for Space Jam, LeBron James is coming to Fortnite

The basketball ace will arrive as a playable character on Fortnite, in the same week as Space Jam: A New Legacy receives its première.

LeBron James, the legendary basketball player currently plying his trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, is set to become a playable character in Fortnite starting on July 14. Check out the official announcement video below:

LBJ (not to be confused with the former president, who has yet to be immortalised on Fortnite) will be available with two different outfits. Firstly he’ll be in his Tune Squad kit, which is customisable with a ‘Taco Tuesday style Variant and Pack Supreme Back Bling’, which seemingly means a taco-themed T-shirt and a backpack also adorned with the Mexican morsels (the player is a keen fan of the foodstuff and apparently even tried and failed to trademark the phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’). Far be it from me to decide what’s cool and what’s not, but those seems like the dorkiest possible adornments, and the marketing description doesn’t help with that: “take a guac on LeBron’s wild side.”

On top of that, there’s also a costume that’s imaginatively been named ‘The LeBron James Outfit’, and essentially seems to consist of the 6ft 8in star in shorts and long socks, while also wearing a hoodie with a customisable jacket on top. While this avatar seems to be profoundly confused about the climate, fans are probably more interested in the new equipment he’s packing, which includes a lion pickaxe, a wingspan glider, and a dance known as ‘The Silencer’.

The tie-in has obviously been timed to coincide with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, the sequel to the 1996 Looney Tunes movie featuring Michael Jordan, which hits screens on July 16. The flick will aim to capitalise on the beloved original, and once again features such characters as Bugs Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Fred Flinstone, Lola Bunny, Elmer Fudd, Daffy Duck, Speedy Gonzalez, and many more, alongside several NBA players in voice-acting roles.