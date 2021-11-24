Keanu Reeves says it would be “an honour” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The much-loved star of John Wick and The Matrix would be enthusiastic about joining Marvel’s series of smash-hit superhero movies.

There’s not much that the internet loves more than Keanu Reeves, or Marvel superhero films for that matter. So how come the former has never starred in the latter? Surely it would be a Marvel marriage made in heaven to have the internet’s favourite person in the world’s favourite franchise?

According to an interview with Esquire magazine, the fault doesn’t lay with Keanu Reeves because he seems ultra enthusiastic about the possibility of playing a role in the franchise.

When the question is put to the star of The Matrix as to whether he’ll ever join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he responds jokingly at first, saying “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a multiverse… It’s a Marvel-verse!” before giving his real response: “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they’re doing something no one’s ever really done. It’s special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it’d be cool to be a part of that.”

No sooner had Keanu made this pronouncement than fans were abuzz with guessing how he could fit into Marvel’s tapestry of larger-than-life heroes. As the interview did the rounds on the Twittersphere, it wasn’t long before ‘Ghost Rider’ was trending as the most popular casting choice of the bunch.

This anti-hero is a stunt motorcyclist who sells his soul to the devil, and was previously acted by Nicolas Cage in the 2007 film but has yet to make his bow in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe. Clad in leather and with a flame-enveloped skull, could this be how Keanu Reeves makes his spectacular entrance into the world of Marvel comics? We’ll just have to wait and see…