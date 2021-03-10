Lady Gaga and Adam Driver look the part in the first image from upcoming Gucci biopic

The first official image from the production of a Gucci biopic has emerged, and at least we know the costume department is on point.

Gucci is of course a renowned fashion brand, a marque synonymous around the globe with the very crème de la crème of haute couture. But Lady Gaga’s Instagram post (below), also featuring her co-star Adam Driver, still set off a sartorial shockwave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

The two actors appear to be perched in a snowy chalet, so it’s good that they’ve dressed for the weather. Adam Driver is swaddled in cream-coloured knitwear reminiscent of The Killing, with statement supersize specs completing his startling ensemble. Standing next to him is the Lady herself, wearing enough jewellery to put half of Hatton Garden out of business, while the fluffy carcass of some deceased rodent or other perches atop her bonce.

Judging from this early photograph you might think you’ll spend most of the running time ogling the outerwear rather than following the film’s plot, but rest assured that there are just as many gems in the cast list as there are dangling around Lady Gaga’s neck. Aside from the two leads, both of whom recent Oscar nominees, the illustrious rollcall also boasts Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Camille Cottin in its ranks.

The screenplay is based on The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, and tells the shocking story of how Maurizio Gucci, heir to the fashion family’s fortune, was killed by a contract killer hired by none other than his own wife, Patrizia Reggiani Martinelli. The colour scheme in the production photograph is no accident; Martinelli was dubbed “The Black Widow” by the tabloid press after her misdeeds were made known.

If the cast, the costumes, and the crazy true story it’s based on aren’t enough to sell you a ticket, it’s also being directed by Ridley Scott. The movie is currently slated for release in November 2021 — and you can count us in for sure.