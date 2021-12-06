Leaked images seem to show what the Pixel Watch will look like

Some images of Google’s rumoured wearables have surfaced online, so we’ve now got our best idea yet of what it could resemble.

The renowned leaker Jon Prosser claims to have unearthed promo images of the upcoming Pixel Watch, and if genuine then we have got our clearest look yet at Google’s first ever own-brand wearable.

The above image, seemingly from an advertisement or presentation, shows off the unique design that’s supposedly in store for the Pixel Watch, with a rounded watch face that’s completely free of any bezels.

The tagline ‘Bringing unity to hardware and software’ is without doubt a reference to the new Wear OS 3, first implemented on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which is a significant improvement upon previous iterations of Google’s wearables software.

Another angle from the same source reveals that there is a crown on the right-hand side, which seems to be the only other physical input available on the device other than the touchscreen.

Evidently it also reveals the device’s heart-rate sensor, but it’s hardly a surprise that this feature will be present on the new smartwatch, but it’s unclear at this point which other fitness metrics could be incorporated to justify the branding “Your health at a glance”.

Previous intelligence on Google’s upcoming watch has indicated that it will be released in 2022, so we may not have long to wait to see if the watch is the same as the one in these images and the accompanying video. Could this finally be Google’s answer to the Apple Watch? We’ll just have to wait and find out.