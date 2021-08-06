Lego launches a show-stopping Harry Potter display set, just in time for the new term at Hogwarts

A new Lego set replicates some of the most iconic objects from the series in exacting detail, even including a giant model of Hedwig the owl.

If you’re a fanatical Potterhead, Lego has got you covered with the release of its Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collector’s Edition set that features some of the most famous objects from the popular series of books and films, along with thee very special minifigures.

Included in the box will be models of:

Hedwig the owl

Hogwarts invitation letter

Harry’s wand and glasses

Tom Riddle’s diary

The Golden Snitch

A school scarf that can be customised for each school house

These individual models can be placed on a provided display stand, and once combined will form a construction measuring 44cm high, 50cm wide, and 33cm deep. The set is recommended for those above the age of eighteen as it looks like a challenging build, consisting of over 3000 pieces all in all.

On top of that, three exclusive golden Lego minifigures are also included, depicting the familiar faces of Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid, and Minerva McGonagall; the trio were chosen as they all appear in the very first scene of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

This prestigious collection was launch to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lego Harry Potter, which coincided with the release of the first film of the series back in 2001.

Speaking about the set, Lego Designer Marcos Bessa said, “Every item in the set is filled with memories, from winning quidditch matches to iconic potion ingredients, not to mention getting that all-important letter. Building the Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition Set is sure to bring fond recollections back for Wizarding World and LEGO fans alike, with this beautiful centrepiece.”

The Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Icons Collector’s Edition will be available from Lego stores and the brand’s online shop starting from 2 September 2021, at a price of £249.99 ($249.99/€249.99).