LEGO reveals new Super Mario sets – but here’s why they won’t appear in your Christmas stocking

LEGO has unveiled some dazzling new Super Mario themed sets that would be perfect for a Christmas present. Well, except for one rather crucial detail…

The new LEGO Super Mario Maker Set – along with Expansion Sets, Power-Up Packs, and Character Packs – have just been unveiled by the brick-based Danish toy manufacturer. But there’s a catch for those of you who were hoping to unwrap it at Christmas; the sets will only see the light of day on January 1.

Design your very own level with the all-NEW LEGO Super Mario Maker Set 😱 Oh, and don’t forget to check out the new Expansion Sets, Power-Up Packs and Character Packs too 😉 Available from January 1st 2021! pic.twitter.com/89YijNw5rU — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) November 17, 2020

The flagship 366- piece set from the new launch is the Master Your Adventure Maker Set, which will allow players to build their own Super Mario levels. The set will have three Special Bricks, to which Mario can react differently, as well as a new Start Pipe that challenges players to finish the level as quickly as they can.

On top of this main maker set, there will be several complementary expansion packs, namely: the Chain Chomp Jungle Encounter Expansion Set, the Piranha Plant Puzzling Challenge Expansion Set, the Wiggler’s Poison Swamp Expansion Set, Penguin Mario Power-Up Pack and the Tanooki Mario Power-Up Pack.

If you’re looking for more colourful characters to add into the mix then you’re also in luck, because the second series of LEGO Super Mario character packs have also been announced. The fresh new faces include Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poison Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp, and Bone Goomba.

But remember – no matter how tempted you are, you’ll just have to wait until 2021 before getting your mitts on the bricks. In the meantime, of course, there are the existing LEGO sets to play with, along with the range of modern and classic Mario games available on the Nintendo Switch.