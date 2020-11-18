LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special: How to watch it online

Every new Star Wars film or TV show is inevitably a big occasion for the fans – and never more so than when it coincides with Christmas! Here’s where you can find the new Star Wars Special from LEGO.

You can watch the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special right now on the Disney Plus streaming service, which costs £5.99 per month on a monthly subscription, or else £59.99 per year on an annual subscription.

Saber the spirit of the season. The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is now streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5wkVNXEcss — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) November 17, 2020

Star Wars fans will also be pleased to know they can watch all of the blockbuster films, plus the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, along with The Mandalorian – a TV serial that has swiftly become a favourite among the faithful.

However, one thing you won’t find is the original Star Wars Holiday Special referenced by this LEGO special, and there’s a good reason for that. Released in 1978, just one year after the first film, the TV special focused on a family of Wookies as they celebrated ‘Life Day’, and was panned by both critics and fans.

So will LEGO’s spin on the Holiday Special be a hit? Well, the early signs are good – the trailer gives the sense of a light-hearted parody, with plenty of meta in-jokes that are likely to cause knowing chuckles among the fanbase, while cult characters also make a return – not just Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Rey, and Yoda, but also Lando Calrissian, Admiral Ackbar and Greedo.

So if you want a literally block-busting Star Wars experience over the holiday period, check it out!