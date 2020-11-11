Leica reveals monochrome marvel – offering a black-and-white and autofocus team up

The new Leica Q2 Monochrom creates a unique combo to delight fans of black-and-white photos. It’ll cost you a pretty penny but photography fanatics should give this autofocus and monochrome combo a look.

Leica touts the new camera as “the only full frame compact camera with dedicated monochrome sensor,” making it sure to tickle black-and-white photography fans who don’t want to lug about chunky cameras.

The main hurdle to entry for the Q2 Monochrom is its whopping price tag – $5995, launching on November 10. The new camera looks almost identical to the regular Leica Q2 – costing $1000 less – but with the benefits of the monochrome sensor.

The new Q2 Monochrom camera utilises a black-and-white 47-megapixel full-frame sensor, with the monochrome model able to achieve improved dynamic range and low-light sensitivity than its regular equivalent. Other enhancements on the regular model include an additional two stops of light and a 1000 times the ISO range.

A lack of colour filter array means you can actually get a higher effective resolution out of the Leica Q2 Monochrom than the regular Q2, this is despite having the same number of pixels.

On the looks front, you’ll get an extremely similar design to the Leica Q2 with a couple of tweaks. The Q2 Monochrom adds a new leather covering, matte black paint, grey and white engravings and some “Monochrom” lettering.

The nitty-gritty of the specs sheet showcases the 47.3-megapixel full frame monochrome sensor that can take extremely detailed images as well as 4K video. You also get the benefits of Leica Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH for providing high-quality imaging.

The digital zoom has been boosted up to 75mm and, alongside the uncropped 28mm focal length of the Q2 Monochrom lens, can be set at 35mm, 50mm or 75mm depending on your needs.

Along with the impressive capabilities of the camera sensor itself, you’ll get an OLED viewfinder with the new camera. The screen has a resolution of 3.68-megapixels and offers enhanced image depth and higher contrast compared to LCD equivalents.