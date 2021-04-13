Live action Powerpuff Girls revealed in a first-look image

A new image shows the revamped characters that we’ll soon see starring in a live action adaptation of the beloved Cartoon Network series.

The Powerpuff Girls are back, but not as you know them! A new live action TV series named Powerpuff will bring the superpowered sisters back into the limelight, and they’ve got an all-new look.

The above image is our first look at the the new Powerpuff Girls, with Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup.

However, you may have noticed that they’ve ditched their instantly recognisable outfits for something more modern. That’s because they’re all grown up now and have put away their uniforms, though apparently the iconic original costumes will make brief appearances in flashback scenes.

Variety has given the following official character profiles for the gang of three:

Blossom was a spunky, conscientious, Little-Miss-Perfect child who holds several advanced degrees, but her repressed kiddie-superhero trauma has left her feeling anxious and reclusive, and she aims to become a leader again — this time on her own terms.

Bubbles had a sweet-girl disposition that won America’s hearts as a child. She still sparkles as an adult, but her charming exterior belies an unexpected toughness and wit. She’s initially more interested in recapturing her fame than saving the world, but she just might surprise us and herself.

Buttercup was the rebellious badass of The Powerpuff Girls in its heyday. More sensitive than her tough exterior suggests, she has spent her adulthood trying to shed her Powerpuff Girl identity and live an anonymous life.

Judging from what we've seen so far, the new show could capture the zeitgeist by being both about superheroes and telling their "grittier" backstory.