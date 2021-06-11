Lord of the Rings: Anime movie prequel is in the works, telling the history of Helm’s Deep

The Rohirrim will ride again in this new anime series that is set decades before the events of Peter Jackson’s celebrated film trilogy.

It might have been twenty years since the Lord of the Rings trilogy ruled supreme on the cinema screen, but fans’ adoration of the series has hardly dimmed one bit. Their patience will soon be rewarded, as Amazon is currently adapting a TV series from the source material, and now news has reached us that an anime film has also been commissioned to tell another chapter of the Middle Earth mythos, named The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.

According to Deadline, Philippa Boyens, a screenwriter for the original film trilogy, has joined the project (though director Peter Jackson is not involved), while stars are currently being sought for the voice cast. Kenji Kamiyama, an experienced anime director, will take the reins for this outing.

The storyline will focus on a character mentioned in the appendices of Tolkien’s book named Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan, and the bloody history of the fortress at Helm’s Deep which of course is the location of the film trilogy’s most epic battle. The anime takes place approximately 250 years before those events, so we’re unlikely to see many crossover characters unless a long-lived elf should make an appearance.

The announcement was just almost exactly twenty years after the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the first installment of the cinematic trilogy. Since the incredible success of the original three films, a trilogy based on The Hobbit was also released, to a rather more indifferent reaction, so fans will be hoping that this new feature film will recapture some Middle Earth magic.