Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun expansion has been put on the back burner

The fighter jet expansion pack to Microsoft’s popular Flight Simulator has been delayed along with the movie itself, but the official launch date is confirmed.

What could be better than the ultra-realistic Microsoft Flight Sim? Well, the same thing but suiting up as Maverick himself, taking to the skies as only the pilots of Top Gun know how to.

However, it’s been a tough time for blockbuster movies lately, with schedules going all over the place as studios have struggled to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic. Never has this been more evident than with Top Gun: Maverick, which was first due for release on 12 July 2019, but now will not see the light of day until 27 May 2022 – almost three years later than planned.

This massive delay has put a spanner in the works of the tie-in Microsoft Flight Simulator expansion, and the team behind the game confirmed the delay without giving a cast-iron release date:

The Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future.

The sequel to the 1986 smash hit has been highly anticipated, not least because it seems that its star, Tom Cruise, has hardly aged a day since the first film’s release.

However, the hype deserves to be just as high for this expansion pack, which will introduce aircraft carriers and fighter jets into the detailed flight simulator so you really can pretend to be the wingman to Maverick and his pals. You might have to wait a little longer to fulfill that childhood dream, but it will surely be worth it.