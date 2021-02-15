Mr and Mrs Smith reboot will feature the stars of Atlanta and Fleabag

A new version of the classic spy caper will feature two millennial stars taking on the roles made famous by Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Donald Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are set to star in, and executively produce, a TV series reboot of the 2005 film Mr and Mrs Smith for Amazon Prime.

At the time the film was arguably more famous for setting up Brangelina than anything else, so you can be forgiven if you’ve forgotten the plot in the cloud of showbiz fallout that followed. The action comedy told the story of a married couple who, unaware to each other, are both mercenary assassins; but complications arise when they’re hired to kill each other…

The laughs, thrills, and star power was a winning recipe for box office success at the time, and we’re excited to see if the new versions can recapture the same lightning in a bottle.

Donald Glover established himself both as a rapper (under the stage name Childish Gambino) and a comedy actor in the hit show Community, before creating the critically-acclaimed and genre-defying TV series Atlanta.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is best known for her one-woman show turned hit TV series Fleabag, and since this success she has also starred in Solo: A Star Wars Story, and has co-written the script for upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

Not only should there be some great comedic interplay and sparks of chemistry between the pair, but we’re also interested to see if the new series will have its finger on the pulse of social issues like those addressed in the stars’ previous TV projects.

Fortunately we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out; according to the Instagram post teaser from the head of Amazon studios, Jennifer Salke, the series is scheduled to arrive on Amazon Prime in 2022.