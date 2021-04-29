Netflix finally adds a shuffle mode, for when you just don’t know what to watch

Netflix has unveiled its new Play Something feature, so you can play a random film or show when you’re in an indecisive mood.

Have you ever sat down in front of your TV or laptop in the mood to watch something from Netflix’s vast treasure trove, but unsure exactly what? Rather than passing hours mindlessly scrolling down further and further through the endless reams of shows or movies that don’t quite take your fancy, you can now use the new ‘Play Something’ feature to let Netflix chose the evening’s entertainment on your behalf.

Announced via the extraordinarily unfunny video above, which stars a creepy TV remote voiced by Will Arnett, the Play Something feature will pick a film or show based on things you already enjoy so that you don’t have to worry yourself with figuring out what you’d like to watch. As the unsettling humanoid controller in the video says: “Sometimes the best choice is not to choose”.

It seems to be a noble attempt to resolve an understandable dilemma, since the streaming service is full to the brim of things to watch and it can be excruciatingly difficult to know what to settle on — especially when you have to compromise on a mutually acceptable choice with a partner, family member, or friend. But how will it work?

According to the second video released by Netflix to mark the launch of the feature, which wisely opts for concision over comedy, the option will be found in the drop-down menu just under Home and above New & Popular. Once you select the option, you’ll be treated to a carousel of full-screen trailers for the series or films that Netflix’s algorithms think suit you just right.

Do you reckon it’s a good idea, or is it just a gimmick that you’ll soon get over? Let us know what you think in the poll below: