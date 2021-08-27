Netflix has just given a preview of what its gaming expansion will look like

The streaming service is soon to launch more video game offerings, and now we know what that will look like on the home page.

Not content with being the world’s premier platform for streaming movies and TV shows, Netflix is now preparing to muscle in on video games — and we’ve just had our first taste of what that will look like.

On its official Polish account, the streaming giant unveiled a screenshot of the app that boasted icons for Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3: The Game.

When translated, the accompanying tweet reads: “Today members in Poland can try Netflix mobile gaming on Android with two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. It’s very, very early days and we’ve got a lot of work to do in the months ahead, but this is the first step.”

Netflix has stated that there will be no extra charge for access to the gaming library, and neither will there be in-app purchases or adverts.

Currently the feature is highly limited in its availability, only accessible on Android devices in Poland (with iOS devices to follow shortly), but if successful then the trial is likely to continue in other regions.

The games which are actually offered by Netflix Polska aren’t actually new; the first was released in 2017 and the second in 2019. However, the fact you can access them through the Netflix app under a dedicated tab for gaming is what’s new, and is a strong indicator that the platform plans to introduce plenty of new titles to its budding video game service.