Netflix launches new mobile games worldwide — but only for Android devices

Netflix has launched a clutch of new games on its subscription streaming service, but Apple users will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on them.

You might know them for addictive series like Squid Game or Tiger King, but now the brand has leaped into an entirely new arena: video games.

As of 2 November 2021, the brand has added access to a handful of gaming titles as part of the regular monthly subscriptions, with the first five options including:

Stranger Things: 1984

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Card Blast

Teeter Up

Shooting Hoops

As you can see, two of the games are related to the streaming service’s smash-hit show Stranger Things, and perhaps further releases on the platform will also be tie-ins to TV series to capitalise on their success.

In the full announcement, Netflix clarified that there are no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases on the platform, and just as with TV shows or films, you will be allowed to register multiple mobile devices with the same account.

These games are all mobile-only and only accessible on Android devices, with Apple users having to wait a few more months until they can get to grips with them. To get started, just update your Netflix app to the latest available version and you should see a row and tab dedicated to ‘Games’ on your smartphone or tablet; from here, you can simply select one of the options to download. Some of the games are available to play offline, while others will require an internet connection.

Giving further information on accessibility, Netflix noted that the games are available in “many of the languages we offer on [its] service” besides English, and that the games would be locked to children’s profiles, requiring a PIN code for access in the same way that adult content is restricted.

Although there are fairly slim pickings to begin with, as just five titles are available to play, there’s every indication that Netflix will be adding to its catalogue in the near future, having said: “We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”