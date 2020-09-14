Netflix tips and tricks: secret options, requesting titles and more

Did you know that there’s a ton of hidden secrets and features to help you get the most out of your Netflix subscription? Here are the top Netflix tips and tricks that you need to know.

Let’s face it, is there anyone you know in your life who doesn’t have a Netflix subscription? As the streaming service to rule them all – Netflix has become synonymous with watching film and TV at home, but there’s a lot more to the service than what’s on the surface.

So many of us have become used to our usual Netflix routine that very few people have actually delved into the hidden features behind the scenes. Well, wonder no more as we’ve highlighted the best tips and tricks to completely shake up how you use your Netflix subscription.

Just a quick note – it’s not possible to access these features from your TV. Instead, you need to sign into Netflix on a browser before utilising these tips and tricks.

1. Turn off autoplay

Autoplay can be a binge-watcher’s best friend, but sometimes it has a way of sucking you back into the void when you really should be getting on with that thing you’ve been putting off.

If you want to get rid of the temptation for good, simply jump into Netflix’s account page, hit up the playback settings for the account of your choice, and untick autoplay.

2. Delete viewing history

I bet you didn’t know you could do this, did you? That’s right, there’s no need for any further embarrassment in someone seeing your questionable tastes in the ‘Continue Watching’ pile. You can in fact clear your viewing history and avoid having to explain why you started but never finished all three Fifty Shades films.

Again, this is one for the account page. Just toggle the dropdown menu for the profile in question, and click to see the Viewing Activity page. Once you’re in there, you’ll see a list of all the most recently watched content on that profile. Look to the right however and you’ll see a small stop sign next to each title, give that a click and the item will be removed from your viewing history.

3. Lock your profile

I know there should be no secrets between family members, but that doesn’t give them the right to start messing with the algorithm for your recommended titles. If want to add a little extra privacy to your profile, then you can set a profile-specific password to prevent unwanted entry.

While on the account page, hop on the drop down list for the profile of your choice and click ‘Profile Lock’. You’ll then be able to put in a password to stop anyone but you accessing your beloved profile.

4. Request your favourite film or series

Did you know that Netflix takes suggestions? That’s right, just like a wedding DJ, Netflix is primed and ready to hear your requests if you ask nicely. No, there’s no secret email address you need to contact, but Netflix has set up a dedicated page for sending in up to three requests at a time.

Of course, with a company as large as Netflix, the rate of success with these requests is hard to gauge. But still, you are the customer and your voice is just as important as anyone else’s in this regard, so why not put down your favourite film that’s not on Netflix? Who knows, you might just get you ask for.

5. Customise subtitles

Nothing pairs better with breakfast, lunch or dinner than a spot of Netflix. Of course, in order to understand what’s going on amidst all that munching and chomping away, subtitles are a must. If the default setting is not to your liking however, you can tweak it in the account settings.

Again, once you’re at the dropdown menu for the profile you want to tweak, you’ll spot a section for ‘Subtitle Appearance’. Jump to that page and you’ll be given all sorts of options to change the subtitles to your liking, including the size and shadow effect.