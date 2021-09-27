Netflix Tudum: The top five new trailers from the global fan event

Netflix’s fan event saw the release of a heap of new trailers for the streaming service’s upcoming films and series, so feast your eyes on them here.

“Tudum” is that instantly recognisable sound you hear every time a Netflix Original production starts up on the streaming service, and so that’s why it was chosen as the name for Netflix’s first global fan event. The purpose was to tease fans with all the upcoming content that you’ll get to see thanks to your monthly membership, so without further ado, here are our five favourite trailers and sneak peeks that were unveiled…

Stranger Things Season 4

The Stranger Things gang is back again for another season of suspicious supernatural happenings in small town suburbia. This atmospheric teaser promises plenty more of the winning mix of creepiness and coming-of-age drama that has defined the series so far.

When does it come out? 2022.

Tiger King Season 2

The crazy big cat antics of Joe Exotic and his nemesis Carole Baskin dominated the first lockdown of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the weirdness somehow serving as a welcome distraction to the unprecedented and alarming events happening around us.

The same personalities return, with Mr Exotic contributing interviews from his prison cell following his criminal conviction, and it would surprise nobosy if the second season was even more bizarre than the first.

When does it come out? November 17, 2021.

The Witcher Season 2

Geralt of Rivia is also back in town, as announced by this new trailer. The first series went down very well with critics and audiences alike, so let’s hope that Henry Cavill will once again recapture the magic as the fearsome monster hunter himself.

When does it come out? December 17, 2021.

Don’t Look Up

From director Adam Kay (The Big Short, Vice) comes another sassy satirical movie, and this time round it seems to be the weak-willed political response to climate change that is in his sights. Boasting a truly star-studded cast that includes Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill,

Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, and Ariana Grande (!), this will definitely be one not to miss.

When does it come out? December 24, 2021.

Red Notice

Built on the charisma of its three lead actors, namely Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, this movie promises to pack in both charm and — judging from the trailer above — plenty of action spectacle to boot as well.

When does it come out? November 12, 2021.