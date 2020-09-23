Last time Amazon held an Alexa hardware event, it felt like we were getting a never-ending conveyor belt of new Echo and Fire TV devices. We’re not sure if it’ll be the same on September 24 but Amazon certainly has the same beefy product range to provide updates for.

We’re gearing up to cover whatever Amazon has in its locker but we want to know what you’re most excited for. Read on for the full lowdown on the products we might see and let us know what you think in our Recombu poll.

To get this out of the way, Amazon has confirmed zero products for this event and rumours are thin on the ground so this is all speculation, beyond one recently revealed tidbit that we’ll get to later. Let’s kick things off with the flagship – the Echo 4th Gen.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen

Amazon kicked off its smart speaker kingdom with the original Echo and, since then, a host of variations have been launched. However, the Echo has remained as a delightfully mild option in between the teeny version and the chunky version and the versions with screens and the versions with cameras.

We don’t know it for sure but we are expecting an update at this event, and while it may not be another big redesign, we’d love to see more colours and an improved speaker for the Echo 4th Gen.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen

Now, let’s move onto the real flagship – by that I mean the most accessible Alexa-enabled Amazon device, the Echo Dot. Everyone seems to have an Echo Dot (or Google Nest Mini) these days and it’s likely down to the extremely accessible price point – alongside what seems like neverending deals – and the minimal impact it has on whatever room you plonk it in.

As with the Echo, the Echo Dot 4th Gen hasn’t been confirmed and, even if we do get a new one, we think it could be as limited as new colours and an improved speaker. Last generation also saw a new Echo Dot with Clock emerged. If we get a new Clock model then we’d love to see that little LCD do notifications too.

So far so mild when it comes to what you can expect from the Alexa hardware event but now we can dig into the potentially juiciest expectation – an Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon recently discontinued the original Fire TV Stick, leaving you with the 4K option or nothing. However, WinFuture.de is reporting that a new Fire TV Stick Lite is on the way.

Beyond the product images, we don’t know anything regarding specs. The images do show off a redesigned remote, with the most intriguing addition being a new television button. The button with a television set on doesn’t replace the home button, so we aren’t quite sure what it’ll do just yet – a free ad-supported channel like Roku TV perhaps? Perhaps not. We’ll have to wait for Amazon to provide more details on this product.

To wrap things up, let’s touch on some of the higher-end models of the devices we’ve already discussed. At the Alexa hardware event, we could also see an update to the Echo Plus speaker. This would be the 3rd Gen of a device that allows you to operate your smart home without a dedicated hub alongside your Echo – a handy, clutter-removing feature.

There’s also the Echo Show, for fans of smart assistants and display interfaces. The device that seems ideal for reading recipes in the kitchen will also be in its 3rd Gen. Along with recipes, you’ll get visual feedback to your questions relating to a range of things like weather, music and more.

We won’t be going through all the possibilities as Amazon’s portfolio is rather massive and they could update it all if they wanted to. However, some last honourable mentions include more additions to the Fire TV Edition family of TVs, a new gargantuan Echo Studio speaker and a new Echo Show 5.