New Dolby 21-speaker sound system could shift drive time listening up a gear

Dolby’s new in-car surround sound system looks like a real game-changer when it comes to listening to music on the move.

Dolby has just announced a new 21-speaker Surreal Sound system which will deliver Dolby Atmos audio to automobiles for the first time ever, in a move that it claims is “viewed by the music community as one of the industry’s biggest paradigm shifts within the past 50 years”.

The video below introduces the technology, which adds distinct directionality for music to ensure a whole new level of immersion:

All those speakers working in tandem will deliver multi-directional audio while you’re at the driving seat, and Dolby isn’t at all shy of making bold claims about its potential: “It brings music to life by providing artists an expanded palette that can be used to express their creativity in an entirely new way. When combined with the Surreal Sound system, Dolby Atmos will deliver an unprecedented listening experience that will transform music listening in your car.”

Just imagine how much more awesome that Bohemian Rhapsody scene from Wayne’s World would be with 23 speakers kicking into action at once…

On top of the obvious auditory benefits, whether you’re listening to thumping rock anthems or soaring classical orchestrations, the enhanced sound could boast some benefits to safety as well. For instance a seatbelt alarm will emanate from the direction of the unfastened belt, and the same will happen with blind spot protection.

The sound system will make its debut on the Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle, itself highly anticipated among car enthusiasts as a potential challenger to the dominance of Tesla in this space. The Air will be the brand’s first vehicle and it’s set to go into production later this year, boasting a 0-60mph time of just 2.5 seconds, and a range of 500 miles.