New to Netflix: What to watch on Netflix this week

Ever found yourself wondering what to watch on Netflix, despite there seeming to be a never ending cacophony of content? Us too. So we’ve brought together everything’s that new to Netflix this week to help you decide ahead of time.

We know it’s quite easy to find a big list of what’s new to Netflix on the internet but just seeing the names is quite obviously not good enough for helping you decide.

With our list, we pick out the choices that catch our eye and give you an insight into why it may be worth checking out as well as if it’s suitable for kids as well as the odd trailer. Read on to find your next binge-watch and be sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it each week.

What to watch on Netflix this week

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Available now)

We’ll kick things off with one that caught our attention right away, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is definitely one to consider, primarily because of the director’s chops and acting talent on display. Director Charlie Kaufmann is mainly known for his writing successes with Being John Malkovich and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind before making his directorial debut with Synecdoche, New York.

The cast features Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis and more – an absolutely intriguing combo. The horror film is being adapted from a 2016 novel by Iain Reid and centres on a new couple’s trip to a family farm. A snowstorm leaves the family trap and Jessie Buckley’s character Cindy begins to question her life choices.

What Netflix Original series should I watch?

Away (Available now)

Seeming to share some DNA with the recent Eva Green sci-fi movie Proxima, Oscar winner Hilary Swank is an astronaut setting off for Mars (coincidentally named Emma Green) but is struggling with the impending difficulties of the arduous journey and leaving her husband and daughter back at home.

Hilary Swank is pretty much great in everything so it didn’t take much for us to be interested in this one, so we’ll definitely be checking this series out. The series is being touted as being executive produced by Jason Katims, who is also behind acclaimed series Friday Night Lights and Parenthood. You’ll also be able to watch all the spacey glory in remarkable detail as this one will be showcased in 4K on Netflix.

What anime to watch on Netflix?

The Idhun Chronicles (September 10th)

While we can’t speak to its quality yet, The Idhun Chronicles could be worth checking out if you’re looking for a new anime on Netflix. The Spanish series is adapted from a series of books that focuses on three children who control the fate of two worlds, Idhun and Earth.

Featuring gods, dragons, unicorns and, even, a couple more worlds, there looks to be plenty to sink your teeth into if you check out this anime action fantasy series.

What to watch on Netflix for kids

Buddi (September 10th)

Julie and the Phantoms (September 10th)

As well as some modern classics and intriguing dramas, Netflix offers plenty of content tailored to kids and this week is a bumper one. First off, for toddlers, there’s the “U” certificate Buddi which is back for a second season. Buddi offers a colourful cast of five (mostly-tentacled) best friends. With one season already in the bag, there’s plenty for kids to catch up on.

Next is a bit more of a blockbuster. Julie and the Phantoms is a new series headed up by High School Musical creator Kenny Ortega. The musical series focuses on a teenage girl named Julie, who aspires to be a musician. Julie is helped out by the cleverly named band The Phantoms – a group of teen boys who have been dead for 25 years. This high concept show is based on a Brazilian show of the same name and seems sure to get kids on their feet dancing.