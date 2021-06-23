New trailer for The Suicide Squad accidentally leaks online

James Gunn’s reimagining of the motley crew of superheroes has spawned another trailer — but this one seems to have been published by accident.

Anticipation is building over the release of The Suicide Squad (not to be confused with the 2016 flop Suicide Squad, of which it is a loose sequel), and it may have just reached fever pitch now that another trailer has been published by Warner Bros, seemingly accidentally. Oops.

You can check out this new trailer below:

The unlisted YouTube video, entitled “THE SUICIDE SQUAD – Early Access Trailer Do Not Share” at the time of writing, features the movie’s star Jai Courtney speaking direct to camera in a brief introduction, before jumping straight into the action with Idris Elba and Viola Davis.

This trailer doesn’t add much to what we already know — that the squad of antiheroes is once again assembled (or rather coerced) to take on an even bigger threat — but it does give us another taste of director James Gunn’s particular vision, which contains the snappy one-liners and gross-out toilet humour that you were probably expecting, or even hoping for.

While the squad’s cartoon characters are mostly unknown in the mainstream (King Shark? Polka-Dot Man?) the same cannot be said about the all-star ensemble who play them. Joining the returning cast members Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, and of course Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, we’ll also see Idris Elba as the mercenary Bloodsport, John Cena suiting up as Peacemaker, and none other than Sylvester Stallone voicing King Shark, while former Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi will as supervillain The Thinker.

With such a good director on board, a promising trailer, and a galaxy of stars in the cast, what could go wrong? Well, that’s exactly what we said before 2016’s Suicide Squad, which turned out to be a hot mess. Let’s hope that Warner Bros and DC Comics have learned that lesson the hard way, and will deliver a movie that’s at least as good as the sum of its parts this time around.