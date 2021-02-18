News has been banned from Facebook in Australia

After a disagreement with the government, Australian Facebook users can no longer share or view news content via the social media platform.

Following the Australian government’s proposal to charge social media companies for the news articles they share online, Facebook has decided to block users from sharing or viewing news on its platform in the country, in an unprecedented move that once again puts the function of social media in civil society back under the microscope.

In its official statement, Facebook underlined its opposition to paying for news content by noting that “publishers willingly choose to post news on Facebook, as it allows them to sell more subscriptions, grow their audiences and increase advertising revenue.” The social media giant also drew attention to the lopsided cost/benefit relationship that it has with news providers: “Last year Facebook generated approximately 5.1 billion free referrals to Australian publishers worth an estimated AU$407 million. For Facebook, the business gain from news is minimal. News makes up less than 4% of the content people see in their News Feed.”

Facebook's news ban hammer having a lot of collateral damage. pic.twitter.com/mP4pfd3nL5 — Josh Taylor (@joshgnosis) February 17, 2021

However Facebook’s sweeping imposition sparked real concern when some unexpected targets were caught up in the ban, including pages dedicated to emergency services (which were later restored).

Facebook has banned Facebook's own Facebook page pic.twitter.com/bvZGRaO77H — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 17, 2021

Indeed, one of the casualties was Facebook’s own Facebook page.

In his riposte, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in a Facebook post (naturally): “These actions will only confirm the concerns that an increasing number of countries are expressing about the behaviour of BigTech companies who think they are bigger than governments and that the rules should not apply to them. They may be changing the world, but that doesn’t mean they run it.”

Facebook leaving Australia over a law it doesn’t like, implies it agrees with laws in other countries >> such as the new media law in Turkey that Human Rights Watch says allows the government to remove content at will. (Please add examples). All that matters is $ the rest is BS — Marietje Schaake (@MarietjeSchaake) February 18, 2021

Many users on social media were quick to point out that Facebook has accommodated far more draconian requests from authoritarian governments in the past, and that this unprecedented action has only occurred in response to proposed legislation in a democratic country that may threaten their profit margin.

Add Facebook to the file pic.twitter.com/Ejn0dLZO7Y — Andrew Brown (@AndrewBrownAU) February 18, 2021

While our dear readers from Down Under may currently be deprived of Recombu’s Facebook posts, they might at least appreciate some of the memes and jokes that the stand-off has generated.

Facebook finally crack down on racism by banning all Aussie media https://t.co/hvW3EuetgC — The Chaser (@chaser) February 18, 2021

Oh and if you’re living any in the world other than Australia, please feel free to share this news on Facebook.