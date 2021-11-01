Nintendo unveils spooky LEGO Luigi’s Mansion sets

The adventure video game Luigi’s Mansion has got the full LEGO treatment in these new sets that have just been unveiled by Nintendo.

On Halloween itself, Nintendo marked the occasion by announcing the release of a new LEGO set based on the Luigi’s Mansion series of games, which star Mario’s brother as he navigates a haunted house.

Add some frightful fun to your #LEGOSuperMario experience with these new Luigi’s Mansion sets! All three ghostly sets arrive 1/1/22! pic.twitter.com/xKAQmedLDM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 31, 2021

Related: LEGO Super Mario Review

There are three new sets in this collection, which will not become available to buy until 1 January 2022. In order to play with these expansion sets you’ll find need to already have a start set, but here’s what the new options provide to fans of the game:

Entryway Expansion Set. This offers figures of Polterpup, Bogmire and a Boo, along with a digital Golden Bone to collect for Polterpup, mansion-door-opening function, rotating platform, and a shadow ball to knock over Bogmire. Price: £34.99.

This offers figures of Polterpup, Bogmire and a Boo, along with a digital Golden Bone to collect for Polterpup, mansion-door-opening function, rotating platform, and a shadow ball to knock over Bogmire. Price: £34.99. Lab and Poltergust Expansion Set. With the purchase of this kit, you’ll get your hands on figures of Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost, along with a ghost-catching feature and a lab machine for digital coin rewards. Price: £21.99.

With the purchase of this kit, you’ll get your hands on figures of Professor E. Gadd and an enemy Gold Ghost, along with a ghost-catching feature and a lab machine for digital coin rewards. Price: £21.99. Haunt-and-Seek Expansion Set. There are four different collectible figures in this set, including Toad with a scared face, a Garbage Can Ghost, a Grabbing Ghost and King Boo. Locations include a rotating hallway, which can lead to a bedroom, dining room and bathroom, and you can even battle a haunted pool table. Price: £69.99.

The sets do look like great fun to play with, especially as they employ LEGO’s unique NFC tech to become truly interactive, but as is typical with the brand’s products, they are rather expensive.