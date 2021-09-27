Nintendo will launch a Sega Mega Drive controller for the Switch, but there is a catch

Nintendo has created a Mega Drive controller for the Nintendo Switch, but it’s going to be very difficult to get your hands on one.

What could make the Nintendo Switch even more endearing to its dedicated fanbase? Why of course, a retro nod to the good old days of gaming when Sega and Nintendo went head to head in the fierce console war of the late 80s and early 90s.

If you want to relive those heady days, there is some good news and some bad news. On one hand, the Nintendo Switch will soon receive receive special edition replica controllers of the Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive (also known as ‘Genesis’); but on the other hand, the legendary six-button version of the latter controller, which was released specifically for Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition, will be exclusive to Japan and unavailable to buy in other regions of the world.

The release of this new hardware is part of Nintendo’s upcoming plan to introduce games from the two older consoles to Nintendo Switch Online, for an extra cost on top of the original subscription.

Each of the new controllers will cost $49.99 in the US (the UK price is yet to be revealed), although of course the classic games, including Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Mario Kart 64, are still compatible with the Switch’s original Joy-Con controllers.

These accessories have been announced in the wake of a recently-released upgrade of the console, the Nintendo Switch OLED. Though it was perceived as somewhat disappointing by fans who were hoping for a fully-fledged ‘Pro’ version of the console, it still boasts improvements to the screen which should improve the already-excellent Switch experience.