Nothing comes from nothing: New tech brand launches transparent true wireless earbuds

A tech company started up by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has launched its first product, a pair of transparent true wireless headphones.

Nothing, a new technology brand, has announced its arrival on the stage with the launch of the Nothing ear (1), a pair of true wireless earbuds with a unusual and eye-catching transparent design.

Upon the reveal, co-founder Carl Pei (previously of OnePlus) declared that “Nothing ear (1) is a breath of fresh air in a cluttered and indifferent market, setting the tone for our connected digital world to come. It marries advanced technology, precise engineering, and groundbreaking design at an unbelievable price.”

The see-through look is what’s most likely to attract attention, allowing you to see the neatly arranged circuit boards, microphones, and magnets usually invisible underneath a coat of opaque plastic. Fortunately it also takes practical concerns into account, weighing just 4.7g per earbud (by contrast, Apple AirPods weigh 5.4g each) and being colour-coded with a handy red dot to distinguish right from left when you’re in a hurry.

Taking a closer look at those visible internals, most importantly there’s an 11.8mm driver which the brand claims can achieve a “balanced bass, mid, and treble performance” thanks to fine-tuning by Teenage Engineering.

The headphones also offer Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which employs three high definition microphones — which also come in useful for making phone calls. The earbuds boast a maximum 5.7 hours of battery life (likely with ANC disabled), while the case can deliver a maximum of 34 hours in total; charging this case for just ten minutes will grant you eight hours of battery life.

The product will cost £99 ($99) and will first be available in limited quantities from nothing.tech starting on July 31 at 14:00 BST. Open sales are set to commence from August 17, both from the official website and from selected retailers such as Selfridge’s.

The Nothing brand is starting with an audio product, but is planning to expand into other technology areas, rather grandly claiming to be “dedicated to removing the barriers between people and technology to create a seamless digital future”, with a mission to “begin bringing back artistry, passion, and trust to the field of consumer technology”. It’s always interesting to see a new company announce itself on the big stage, so we’ll be following their progress with interest.